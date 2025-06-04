Belarusian authorities detain an American accused of arriving illegally on an empty train

At the same time, Belarus has introduced a visa-free regime for travelers from 80 countries, including the United States, who arrive by plane and stay for no more than five days. Those who want to spend more time can receive electronic visas. However, in 2021, Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko issued a decree removing the U.S. from the list of countries whose citizens are granted visa-free travel. Visa-free travel is currently available to citizens of 76 other countries who arrive by plane and stay for up to 30 days, according to the Belarusian Embassy in Washington.