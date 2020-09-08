MOSCOW – Maria Kolesnikova, the last prominent protest leader in Belarus still at large, vanished Monday and local news media outlets reported that she had been grabbed off the street by masked kidnappers in the center of the East European nation's capital, bundled into a dark minivan and driven away.

The abduction of Kolesnikova, the latest in a series of disappearances apparently engineered by Belarus' security agencies, followed large protests Sunday in Minsk, the capital, and towns across the country. It seemed to reflect a shift in strategy from the initial frenzy of police violence against protesters to picking off opposition leaders one by one and sending them out of the country.

Linas Linkevicius, the foreign minister of neighboring Lithuania, said Kolesnikova had been the victim of a "kidnapping," deploring in a Twitter post that "Stalinist N.K.V.D. methods are being applied in 21st century Europe."

The NKVD was the precursor of the KGB, a name still proudly embraced by the main security agency in Belarus, a former Soviet republic that has often been described as "Europe's last dictatorship."

At a news conference Monday in Warsaw, the capital of neighboring Poland, exiled members of a coordination council set up last month in Minsk by opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko said that Kolesnikova, a member of the council's presidium, had disappeared off the street in Minsk in the morning.

Olga Kovalkova, a member of the council who was herself arrested two weeks ago in Minsk and then forced to leave Belarus for Poland over the weekend, said that Kolesnikova had been "kidnapped in central Minsk" by "unknown people."

"Her whereabouts are unknown," Kovalkova added.

Tut, a Belarusian news site sympathetic to the opposition, quoted a witness to Kolesnikova's abduction as saying that the opposition leader had been walking near the National Art Museum in Minsk when she was confronted by masked people in civilian clothes and pushed into a waiting van marked with the word "Communication."

Kolesnikova first gained prominence as an election campaign manager for Viktor Babariko, a prominent Belarusian banker who had planned to run against Lukashenko in August. Before he could challenge the president, however, he was arrested on what were widely seen as trumped-up financial charges. He is still in jail.

After failing last month to tamp down widespread anger over the Aug. 9 election, in which the president claimed an implausible landslide victory, Lukashenko's security apparatus seems to have adopted a subtler tactic of targeted attacks on protest leaders.

Linkevicius accused Lukashenko, whom he described as Belarus' "outgoing leadership," of trying to "eliminate" his most outspoken foes "one by one."

Kolesnikova's disappearance removes the last member still active inside Belarus of a trio of female activists behind a groundswell of opposition to Lukashenko. The other two, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko's main challenger in the disputed election, and Veronika Tsepkalo, the wife of a would-be candidate who fled before polling day, both left Belarus to avoid arrest soon after Lukashenko claimed re-election.