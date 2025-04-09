Beijing ups diplomatic pressure on Africa as the US pulls back

Chinese leaders have repeatedly promised not to interfere in the internal affairs of African countries, saying there are ''no political strings attached'' to its investment. But China has pressured African governments to shun Taiwan or Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, efforts that Neema says appear to be escalating. Last October, South Africa demanded that Taipei move its unofficial embassy out of the administrative capital, Pretoria, and in January, Beijing sanctioned the head of South Africa's second-largest political party for visiting Taiwan.