Beijing ups diplomatic pressure on Africa as the US pulls back

BEIJING — Chinese diplomats threatened to cancel a summit and called top officials in two African countries to pressure lawmakers to quit an international parliamentary group critical of China, officials from the group told The Associated Press.
It's an example of how far China will go to influence politicians overseas, and how that pressure can succeed behind closed doors.
In the past year, lawmakers from Malawi and Gambia withdrew from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, or IPAC, a group of hundreds of lawmakers from 38 countries concerned about how democracies approach Beijing, according to letters, messages and voice recordings obtained by The Associated Press.
Founded in 2020, the group has coordinated sanctions on China over rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong and rallied support for Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island Beijing claims as its territory.
African politicians and experts say it's an escalation of Chinese diplomatic pressure in Africa, where Beijing's influence is growing. Beijing has built deep ties with African leaders by developing mines and building infrastructure through state-owned construction companies, often funded by loans from state-owned banks.
The pressure is also part of Beijing's longstanding effort to influence groups and lawmakers across the world, including in New York state, where a former governor's aide faces charges for acting as an agent for the Chinese government.
'Very shocking news'
In January, Gambian lawmaker Abdoulie Ceesay sent a voice message to an IPAC staffer saying the Chinese government had complained to the Gambian foreign ministry about his membership.