Beijing accuses Philippines of deliberate collision between coast guard ships in latest flareup

On Tuesday, the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the U.S. military is open to consultations about escorting Philippine ships in the disputed waters amid the spike in hostilities. Adm. Samuel Paparo's remarks provided a glimpse of the mindset of one of the highest American military commanders outside the U.S. mainland on a prospective operation that would risk putting U.S. Navy ships in direct collisions with those of China.