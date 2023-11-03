More from Star Tribune
Local
Minneapolis rabbi bought fundraiser ticket to confront Biden demanding cease-fire
Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg of Minneapolis, representing a Jewish group that describes itself as anti-Zionist, bought into the Democratic fundraiser in order to demand a Gaza cease-fire. Biden responded as Rosenberg was removed.
Twins
Twins offseason outlook: The team has more free agents than any other American League Central team
Sonny Gray was the team's MVP, but he'll be a valued free agent who may get a sweeter offer than the Twins are willing to pay. The center field situation also needs to be resolved.
Twins
Souhan: Watching World Series not easy for Falvey after October fun
Great memories and energy from Target Field's big-game postseason atmosphere inspire Derek Falvey and Rocco Baldelli to do it again next year.
Gophers
Gophers' 2024 football schedule is wild: Iowa early, USC-UCLA back-to-back
Next fall's Gophers schedule is unlike any we've seen before. Hello, USC and UCLA.
Gophers
Will Johnson's death spur hockey leagues to mandate neck guards?
Neck guards are rarely worn in the NHL, college or top-level minor leagues, rejected by players who find them uncomfortable or restrictive.