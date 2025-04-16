Behind the story of the decades-long journey of xenotransplantation

NEERGAARD: So one of the risks, of course, is that this will fail. The doctors will all say those first four were actually not failures because of how much they learned from each one of those patients. They will tell you those are names that will go down in medical history because they learned from each and every one of them. The other side of the risk, though, is the fact that we are using animal organs in people. And that does come with concern about whether there would be any possible transmission of animal viruses to people. One of the ethical challenges is whether these people are fully consenting to an experiment. Because so far, they have been people who really have been out of other options. There also are some ethical issues about how the animals are treated, how we're using animals for the good of humans. And so that's something that the proponents of this believe is helped by the fact that we're using pigs, which are also used for food already.