Behind the story of the decades-long journey of xenotransplantation

WASHINGTON — On this episode of The Story Behind the AP Story, we hear from Lauran Neergaard and Shelby Lum, who have been following the journey of animal to human transplants, or xenotransplants, over the last few years. That includes sharing the procedure's history, more about the people who have received these organs and what risks it may pose.
Shelby Lum, Associated Press: There's more than 100,000 people on the transplant list, and most of these people are waiting for a kidney. Thousands will die on the list before ever being eligible to get one. And many experts say that there will never be enough human donors.
Haya Panjwani, Associated Press: That's why scientists are turning to a procedure known as xenotransplantation.
Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press: A fancy word to say animal to human organ transplant.
PANJWANI: I'm Haya Panjwani.
NEERGAARD: There were a number of chimpanzee transplants back in the 1960s. Probably the most famous of them was Baby Faye in 1984, who lived for 21 days with a baboon's heart. They didn't work because back then, doctors and scientists hadn't really understood exactly how you could overcome the challenge of the immune system. The human immune system immediately recognizes those animal organs and the animal tissue as foreign and attacks.
So if you just took a pig's organ, any old pig organ, and stuck it in a person on the operating table, it would literally turn black before the surgeon's eyes. That's how fast the immune system would attack it. Now, what's happening is we have companies that are gene-editing pigs. They are modifying the genes in pigs so that they are born lacking some of those molecules that say, ''attack me'' to the human immune system, and with some additional human genes to make them more compatible with people.
They are already used in, well, we've used them for food, but they're also already used in human medicine in a variety of ways. We get heart valves from pigs. We get skin grafts from pigs, and their organs are very compatible to human organs in the anatomy. They look like human organs, they work like human organs, the blood vessels are in the right place that you can attach them properly.