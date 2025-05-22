Before the word ‘transgender' existed, there was Bambi, the dazzling Parisian icon

Remarkably, audiences at the Carrousel knew exactly who these performers were — women who, as Bambi puts it, ''would bare all.'' Elvis Presley, Ava Gardner, Édith Piaf, Maria Callas and Marlene Dietrich all flocked to the cabaret, drawn to the allure of performers labeled ''travestis.'' The stars sought out the Carrousel to flirt with postwar Paris's wild side. It was an intoxicating contradiction: cross-dressing was criminalized, yet the venue was packed with celebrities.