Before crash, Air India spent years attempting a turnaround after emerging from government control

While acknowledging that Boeing has been bruised in recent years, largely due to problems with its 737 Max, Mendiratta noted that there's still been a ''hunger'' from airlines around the world to add the company's new planes to their fleets after recent delivery delays. That includes demand for the 787 Dreamliner — which, she said, is ''one of the most important aircraft when it comes to sustainable aviation, emissions reduction, managing the costs of aviation.''