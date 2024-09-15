‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' is No. 1 again; conservative doc ‘Am I Racist' cracks box office top 5

The Daily Wire movie ''Am I Racist?'' placed fourth at the box office, with an estimated $4.7 million from only 1,517 theaters. Described as a mockumentary in the style of ''Borat,'' the movie has conservative columnist Walsh going undercover as a ''DEI trainee.'' Walsh had a similar gimmick, pretending to be a gender studies professor, in the 2022 movie ''What is a Woman?'' Both were directed by Justin Folk.