Bees have some ways to cope with a warming Earth, but researchers fear for their future

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — Sweat covers Isaac Barnes's face under his beekeeper's veil as he hauls boxes of honeycomb from his hives to his truck. It's a workout in what feels like a sauna as the late-morning June temperatures rise.
Though Barnes was hot, his bees were even hotter. Their body temperatures can be up to 27 degrees Fahrenheit (about 15 Celsius) higher than the air around them. As global temperatures rise under climate change, scientists are trying to better understand the effects on managed and wild bees as they pollinate crops, gather nectar, make honey and reproduce.
They noticed flying bees gathering nectar avoided overheating on the hottest days by using fewer but harder wingbeats to keep their body temperature below dangerous levels, according to a study published last year. Scientists also say that bees — like people — may also cope by retreating to a cooler environment such as the shade or their nest.
''Just like we go into the shade, or we sweat or we might work less hard, bees actually do the exact same thing so they can avoid the heat,'' said Jon Harrison, an environmental physiologist at Arizona State University and one of the study's authors.
But that means the bees aren't able to do what they normally do, said Kevin McCluney, a biology professor at Bowling Green State University.
''They're not going out and getting more nectar. They're not mating. They're not doing the things that bees would otherwise do,'' McCluney said.
Heat is just one challenge for critical pollinator
Generally, most bees are heat-tolerant, but as the climate warms, some experts think their ability to fend off disease and gather food might become harder. And habitat loss, increased use of pesticides, diseases and lack of forage for both managed and wild bees are all listed as potential contributors to the global decline of bees and other pollinators.