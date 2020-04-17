Temporary to-go beer and wine sales in Minnesota inched closer to reality Friday as the Minnesota House overwhelmingly approved a measure to let restaurants sell some liquor alongside food while they remain closed to on-site diners during the state's coronavirus emergency.

The Senate passed the measure Thursday. The new off-sale rule will take effect the day after Gov. Tim Walz signs the legislation, as he has indicated he will. Restaurants and bars that serve food will then be able to sell up to one bottle of wine or the equivalent of a six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer with food orders.

The temporary change comes after lobbying from restaurant owners during the state-ordered closures, arguing that beer and liquor sales represent nearly half their revenue under normal circumstances.

Cocktails and spirits are not included in the new rule. State Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, one of the sponsors of the original legislation, said this week that industry groups had expressed concerns about the safety and liability of selling open containers.

The bill netted broad bipartisan support. The measure passed 65-2 in the Senate and 129-1 in the House, where the sole dissenting vote was cast by state Rep. Tim Mahoney, DFL-St. Paul.

"Jobs, jobs and jobs," Koznick said on the House floor Friday. "That's what we're dealing with today and that's really what this bill is about."

The bill is the latest in a series of COVID-19 relief measures passed by the Legislature since the coronavirus began spreading in the state last month. Cities can still prohibit beer and wine to-go sales by resolution.

"We want to be sure that these small businesses are standing at the end of the day when this pandemic ends," said state Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, who also sponsored the House's legislation.

