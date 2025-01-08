Minnesota punk rock hero Beej Chaney of the Suburbs, 68, dies while swimming in the Pacific Ocean

“His body temperature had dropped to like 75 degrees,” Klaers said Tuesday. “They put him in an induced coma for three days, and he actually came back, and the doctor called him ‘her little miracle’ because she said most people when their body temperature gets this low don’t survive. They told him he couldn’t swim for a month and any future swimming he had to wear a wet suit because he was only wearing swim trunks when he was swimming in the ocean.”