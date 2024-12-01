Bee 'rescuer' in Peruvian capital plies his trade with passion, free of charge

On the large patio of his house, Santiago has more than two dozen green wooden boxes in which more than 400,000 bees live and ''recover'' after being rescued. There is honey over two plates, while some drops of water come out of a tap that fall on a piece of wood. All for the bees. After a few months, sometimes six, he takes them to the Andean forests of Peru, more than 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Lima, where his parents live and also take care of bees.