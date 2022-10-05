With the season opener a week away, the Wild cut their roster to 34 players on Wednesday.

Forwards Adam Beckman, Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney are headed to Iowa of the American Hockey League, along with defenseman Ryan O'Rourke.

Former first round pick Carson Lambos has been returned to his Western Hockey League team, the Winnipeg Ice, for his final year of junior.

Forward Brandon Baddock was waived; if he clears waivers, he'll report to Iowa. Goalie Zane McIntyre cleared waivers and is headed to Des Moines.

Beckman, 21, played three games for the Wild last season and had 11 goals in 68 games for Iowa. The 24-year-old Chaffee also got a cup of coffee in the NHL in 2021-22, playing two games for the Wild; he had 23 goals in 49 games with Iowa.

Swaney, a former Minnesota Duluth skater, had 16 goals in 62 games at Iowa. The 25-year-old has not played in the NHL. O'Rourke, 20, played in Iowa two seasons ago when Canadian junior teams were on hiatus, and spent last season as captain of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League.

Lambos, 19, was the 26th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

The 27-year-old Baddock has skated in one NHL game, with Montreal last season. The Wild acquired him in February by trading goalie Andrew Hammond to the Canadiens.

McIntyre played in eight games for the Boston Bruins in 2016-17. The 30-year-old former North Dakota standout had a 2.45 goals-against average in 37 games at Iowa last season.

The Wild opens the NHL season Oct. 13 by playing host to the New York Rangers.