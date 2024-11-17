Beck throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to lead No. 11 Georgia past No. 6 Tennessee 31-17

Georgia: The Bulldogs played without top running back Travis Etienne, who was sidelined by a rib issue, and the offense took another blow when receiver Dillon Bell went out with an ankle injury sustained on a hit along the sideline late in the first half. But Frazier rushed for 68 yards and London Humphreys stepped up to make three huge catches for 63 yards. Big kudos to the offensive line, which did not give up a sack after Beck was dumped five times the previous week by Ole Miss.