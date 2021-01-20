OXFORD, Ohio — James Beck scored 17 points with 11 rebounds off the bench to carry Miami (Ohio) to an 81-71 win over Ball State on Tuesday night.
Dalonte Brown had 17 points for Miami (5-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference), Mekhi Lairy scored 12 and Isaiah Coleman-Lands 10.
Ishmael El-Amin had 17 points for the Cardinals (6-6, 4-3) and K.J. Walton scored 17 with 10 rebounds.
