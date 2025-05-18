Beck homers twice and Tovar gets 5 hits as Rockies rally past Diamondbacks 14-12

PHOENIX — Jordan Beck hit two homers and a triple, driving in three runs and scoring four to rally the Colorado Rockies from a five-run deficit to a 14-12 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Ezequiel Tovar had five hits, including his first homer this season, and the major league-worst Rockies (8-37) snapped a four-game losing streak by handing the Diamondbacks (24-22) their first loss in 152 games when scoring at least 12 runs.
Beck launched a leadoff homer and Hunter Goodman hit a two-run shot as Colorado grabbed a 3-0 lead against Zac Gallen three batters into the game. Beck's eighth homer — a tiebreaking two-run shot off Ryan Thompson (1-1) in the seventh inning — put Colorado up 13-11.
Tovar went 5 for 6 and finished a double shy of the cycle.
Arizona used RBI singles by Ketel Marte and Eugenio Suárez and a throwing error by Tovar at shortstop to tie it at 3 in the first against starter Germán Márquez. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s two-run triple and an RBI single by Pavin Smith made it 6-3 in the second.
Tovar homered leading off the third and Kyle Farmer added a two-run shot to tie it 6-all.
Suárez greeted reliever Angel Chivilli with his 14th homer, Alek Thomas hit his first and Corbin Carroll added an RBI single for a 10-6 Arizona lead in the fourth. Suárez's sacrifice fly put the Diamondbacks ahead by five in the fifth.
Goodman had a two-run single and Farmer added a two-run double off Jalen Beeks in the sixth to pull Colorado to 11-10. Michael Toglia tied it with a double.