Friday Night Tornadoes

The Twin Cities National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes within their county warning area from Friday evening. Two were in the metro area: one in Crystal and another in Waconia. The strongest tornado was out between Biscay and Glencoe, which was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph. NWS Duluth says they also confirmed tornado damage from that evening west of Lawler that was of EF-1 strength with max winds of 85-90 mph.

_______________________________________________

Mid-August Summary

It has been a cool and wet first half of August in the Twin Cities. Our average temperature of 71.3F degrees through the 15th is about a degree below average so far. Meanwhile, even though most of the rain has fallen since the 9th, we are about three-quarters of an inch above average rainfall wise.

You can see what has helped our average temperature be below average so far this month in this calendar shot from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Only six of the 15 days so far in the month has had an above-average high. Two of those days have had the high 5F+ above average, while we've seen three days with an average high of 5F+ below average.

As we look at precipitation statewide so far this month, a lot of the heavier rain has fallen in areas that need it across northern and central Minnesota that saw drought work in earlier this summer. Areas from St. Cloud to Hibbing and International Falls are running at least 2-3" above average for mid-August. In fact, through the 15th, St. Cloud and International Falls have observed their 5th and 6th wettest start to August on record, respectively. Some abnormally dry conditions have recently worked into southern Minnesota, and Rochester is sitting just over an inch below average this month.

_______________________________________________

Beautiful Monday Ahead - Cool, Wet Start To August

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

It’s kind of hard to believe that we’re already halfway through August - and that summer is quickly coming to an end. I feel as though I haven’t even made a dent on what I wanted to do this summer! Such is life in 2020 I guess, right?

Thanks to the cool start to the month, our average temperature at MSP though the 15th has been 71.3F, 1.1F below average. Only six of the fifteen days have had an above average high. We’re running a rainfall surplus so far, but most of the 2.91” has fallen within the past eight days. Head northward and both St. Cloud and International Falls have observed their 5th and 6th wettest start to August on record, respectively. South? Rochester is sitting at the 40th driest, over an inch below average.

A fairly pleasant week of weather is ahead for mid-August with highs in the 70s and 80s. The warmest temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. A few storms will be possible Tuesday Night and again later in the week. Enjoy it while it lasts - astronomical fall is 36 days away, with winter 126 days from today.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: A beautiful August day! Mainly sunny skies. Wake up 60. High 78. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Isolated nighttime storm. Wake up 57. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 63. High 82. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds. Late day storm. Wake up 64. High 85. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Some passing showers and storms. Wake up 66. High 84. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated PM storm. Wake up 63. High 78. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Drier with sunnier skies. Wake up 61. High 79. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 17th

1946: A tornado kills 11 people in the Mankato area around 6:52PM. A 27-ton road grader is hurled about 100 feet. Another tornado an hour later destroys downtown Wells.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 17th

Average High: 81F (Record: 100F set in 1947)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 42F set in 1962)

Average Precipitation: 0.14" (Record: 1.62" set in 1905)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 17th

Sunrise: 6:17 AM

Sunset: 8:15 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 57 minutes and 15 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 49 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 27th (13 hours, 28 minutes, and 12 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:31 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (7:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

A very nice August day of weather is ahead as we roll into Monday with mainly sunny skies and highs topping off around 80F in the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the northwest up to around 10 mph.

Mainly sunny skies should be the story across much of the state to begin the week, with 70s very common for highs. A few 80s will be possible in southern and western portions of the state. Highs in the low 70s are expected in the Arrowhead.

For the most part, these highs on Monday will be around to slightly below average across much of the state. The average high for August 17th in the Twin Cities is 81F.

While dew points do look to creep up a touch toward the end of the week, it won't feel too humid this week with values in the 50s and low 60s.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we look toward Monday, storms will be possible from portions of the Deep South to the East Coast, and a few will also be possible across portions of the Northwest. Heat will continue to be a major story out west, with numerous heat alerts (including Excessive Heat Warnings) in place.

Some of the heaviest rain through the beginning of the week nationwide will be in the Mid-Atlantic and near the Red River of the South, where at least 1-2" of rain could fall.

_______________________________________________

A freak fire tornado warning was issued in California Saturday amid swarm of spinning blazes

More from the Capital Weather Gang: "A series of fire tornadoes — genuine twisters made of smoke and flame — struck Lassen County, Calif., on Saturday, churning around as the Loyalton Fire rapidly expanded to more than 20,000 acres. Extreme fire behavior and pinpoint lightning strikes accompanied the massive blaze, which was 5 percent contained Sunday morning after burning for two days. The powerful fire and potent rotation inside the wildfire even prompted the National Weather Service in Reno, Nev., to issue what is believed to be the first weather alert of its kind: a “fire tornado warning.”"

UConn center says 2016 drought could have contributed to heavy outages

More from the Stamford Advocate: "A hidden truth about Connecticut trees — damaged underground roots, withered by a punishing drought four years ago, may have resulted in heavier-than-expected outages in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, an Eversource Energy-supported think tank at the University of Connecticut has determined. Eversource has been criticized for underestimating the severity of the storm damage. It had a third of the crews on hand at the storm’s outset that it would eventually require to restore power to customers."

As The North Face battles Patagonia in outdoors market, it bets tackling climate change will pay off

More from CNBC: "The sheep grazing lazily on a ranch in the northeastern-most corner of California probably don’t know it, but they’re endorsed by The North Face for their role in mitigating climate change. The outdoor apparel behemoth pays a 25% to 30% price premium for the merino wool the animals provide, then weaves it into beanies that sell for $62 — double the price of most of the brand’s other hats. The superiority of the wool, extra soft against your skin, goes beyond its feel: Its purveyors loll on landscapes where carbon-capturing practices are carried out, which aim to enhance the soil’s ability to take in more carbon from its surroundings. Carbon farming is one effort environmentalists say can help move the needle on climate change. And support from big businesses, like The North Face — funneled through thousands of dollars per year it pays in price premiums, as well as a separate annual donation to a carbon farm fund — could help speed its widespread adoption."