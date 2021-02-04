PHILADELPHIA — David Beatty had a career-high 22 points as La Salle defeated Saint Louis 82-75 on Wednesday night.
Sherif Kenney had 17 points for La Salle (8-10, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jack Clark added 15 points and nine rebounds. Clifton Moore had 11 points and three blocks.
Javonte Perkins had 13 points for the Billikens (7-3, 0-2). Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Goodwin had 12 points and six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Charlie Krueger, longtime star tackle for 49ers, dies at 84
Charlie Krueger, a star defensive tackle who spent his 16-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 84.
Business
The Latest: AP: Federal executions likely superspreader
The executions at the end of Donald Trump's presidency likely acted as a superspreader event.
Sports
Pilots say they, too, were molested by Univ. of Michigan doc
A cargo pilot who regularly needed health checkups to keep his license contacted a University of Michigan doctor in 2000. He said he soon learned there was nothing routine about a visit with Robert Anderson.
Local
Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell
Before he became the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Emlen Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents.
Sports
NKU looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee
Northern Kentucky (10-8, 8-5) vs. Milwaukee (7-7, 6-6)