Sports

Beatrice Chebet sets world record in 5,000 meters

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet set a world record in the 5,000 meters, winning the event in 13 minutes, 58.06 seconds Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic.

The Associated Press
July 5, 2025 at 9:03PM

EUGENE, Ore. — Kenyan Beatrice Chebet set a world record in the 5,000 meters, winning the event in 13 minutes, 58.06 seconds Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic.

Chebet became the first women to run under 14 minutes in the event, surpassing the previous record of 14:00.21 set by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay. Tsegay set the record at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic.

Chebet, 25 was the gold medalist in the 5,000 and 10,000 at the Paris Olympics, becoming just the third woman to win both.

Chebet had the previous world best this year in the event, running 14:06.39 last month in Rome.

The Prefontaine Classic in the lone U.S. stop on the Diamond League track and field series.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

about the writer

about the writer

ANNE M. PETERSON

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Brooks Lee's walk-off bunt single lifts Twins to 6-5 win over Rays

Brooks Lee drove in the game-ending run with a bunt single in the ninth inning on Saturday as the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5.

Sports

Rafaela homers as Red Sox rout Nationals 10-3 for 10,000th win in franchise history

Sports

Bohm, Schwarber each hit 2-run homers to power Phillies past Reds, 5-1