LOS ANGELES — DaMarcus Beasley, the only man to play for the U.S. at four World Cups, will serve as a digital host and analyst in Qatar for Fox's U.S. English-language World Cup coverage.
Beasley, a midfielder and defender who played for the U.S. in 2002, '06, '10 and '14, retired as a player after the 2019 season.
Former U.S. defender Jimmy Conrad and current LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan also will work as a digital host and analyst along with Melissa Ortiz, a former Colombian national team player, Fox said Monday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Suspect in U. of Virginia shooting in custody; 3 dead were on football team
Police on Monday captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school's football team as they returned to campus from a field trip.
Sports
North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men's poll
North Carolina didn't have a dominating start at No. 1. The Tar Heels open their second week atop the Associated Press men's college basketball poll with coach Hubert Davis reminding his players it will take time to find a flow like the one that carried them to last year's NCAA championship game.
Sports
AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set
South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.
Sports
Column: Verstappen shows crack in relationship with Perez
Max Verstappen needed only four words for Sergio Perez after his Red Bull Racing teammate dutifully held up Lewis Hamilton in last year's Formula One season finale.
Sports
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official.