SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Robby Beasley III posted 13 points as Montana topped Sacramento State 65-58 on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Brandon Whitney scored 12 for Montana (5-3, 1-0) and Cameron Parker and Lonnell Martin Jr. 10 apiece.

Bryce Fowler had 17 points for the Hornets (3-4, 0-1) and distributed four assists in the face of seven turnovers. William FitzPatrick scored 16.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com