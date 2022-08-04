A black bear died in a collision with a motorcyclist on a central Minnesota road, officials said.
The crash occurred about 1:50 p.m. Monday north of Pillager on County Road 34, Pillager Area Fire and Rescue said in a statement.
The motorcyclist suffered scrapes, bruises and a broken wrist, fire and rescue personnel said. A ground ambulance took the motorcyclist to a hospital in Staples.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office identified him as Dwayne M. Walters, 67, of Motley, Minn., and said he was riding a Honda Gold Wing.
Officials have not disclosed the bear's approximate age, weight or gender.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Investigators close case over alleged online threats against Anoka County Board candidate
The Anoka Police Department found no criminal violations after reviewing conversations posted in a private Facebook group.
Local
Report: Minnesota's rate for pregnancy-related deaths lower than national average
A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health looked at deaths during or within one year of a pregnancy.
Minneapolis
Man charged in girlfriend's death accused of killing ex's dog in Minneapolis
Charges say police arrived and saw the woman sitting next to her dog, Augie, who was dead from one gunshot.
Local
Bear dies in collision with motorcyclist on central Minnesota road
The injured motorcyclist was taken to a Staples hospital.
Local
Veterans advocates celebrate passage of federal burn pits legislation
Sen. Amy Klobuchar held a news conference Wednesday with state and national veterans advocates to celebrate passage of the Honoring Our PACT Act.