LOGAN, Utah — Justin Bean tied his season high with 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Utah State beat Wyoming 72-59 on Thursday night.
Neemias Queta had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Utah State (17-7, 14-4 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth added 13 points. Rollie Worster had six assists.
Hunter Maldonado had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys (12-10, 6-9). Xavier DuSell added 12 points. Hunter Thompson had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
