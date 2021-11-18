CONWAY, S.C. — Justin Bean had a career-high 33 points plus 16 rebounds to carry Utah State to an 87-79 double overtime win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.
Jordan Dingle led the Quakers with 31 points, also a career high.
Rylan Jones had 21 points for Utah State (2-1). Brandon Horvath added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Max Martz had 12 points for the Quakers (2-3). Jelani Williams added seven rebounds and seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
