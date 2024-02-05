Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (29-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Milwaukee Bucks after Bradley Beal scored 43 points in the Phoenix Suns' 140-112 win against the Washington Wizards.

The Suns have gone 14-11 at home. Phoenix has a 13-14 record against teams above .500.

The Bucks have gone 12-12 away from home. Milwaukee is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.5%). The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Suns give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.3 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 123.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 118.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Andre Jackson Jr.: day to day (wrist), Brook Lopez: out (personal), Damian Lillard: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.