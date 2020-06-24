LONDON — Crowds flocked to Britain's beaches on Wednesday, as the U.K. recorded its hottest day of the year.
Temperatures reached 32.6 degrees Celsius (90.7F) at London's Heathrow Airport. Forecasters expect the mercury to have risen to around 33C in parts of the country.
The Met Office, Britain's main weather agency, issued a heat alert and warned people to take extra care in the sun.
Beaches across the country have been busy this week as many take advantage of the sunny weather after being asked to stay home for months under coronavirus restrictions.
The mini-heatwave is expected to break late Thursday, when thunderstorms are expected to move in to many parts of the U.K.
