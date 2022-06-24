The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday that it has begun investigating two police shootings that stemmed from a lengthy standoff in St. Michael.

The BCA identified the man shot by police as Brandon Gardas, 39, of St. Michael. The agency said Thursday he is awake and alert at North Memorial Hospital. The standoff, which began about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gardas' home, ended about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a St. Cloud police officer shot and struck him.

Hours earlier, the BCA release said, a Wright County Sheriff's deputy shot at the man, just before midnight on Tuesday. Gardas was only struck by gunfire in the second incident, the agency said.

The release did not name the officers involved. No officers were injured.

Wright County sheriff's deputies were initially sent to the St. Michael home on a call about a man carrying a rifle and arguing with a woman, according to authorities. Police surrounded the home on Central Avenue; a woman and two children had previously left the home, and another child was inside.

The wife of the man was booked into Wright County jail for helping an offender to avoid being arrested, jail records show.

At 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies tried to make contact by cellphone and loudspeaker. At about 6 p.m., the boy who remained in the home walked out safely, and shortly thereafter the suspect fired shots at officers with a long gun.

The BCA said the investigation "is still in the very early stages."