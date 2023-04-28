ST. CLOUD — The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man found dead in a St. Cloud park after a foot pursuit with police as 39-year-old David E. Salinas, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The cause and manner of death for Salinas is listed as undetermined although the medical examiner is awaiting toxicology results. The preliminary autopsy report shows no signs of physical trauma, hypothermia or evidence he drowned, the BCA said.

According to the preliminary investigation, St. Cloud police responded to a commercial parking lot in the 200 block of 33rd Avenue S just before 4 p.m. Monday for a report of a man possibly using drugs in a car. When officers told him he was under arrest, Salinas ran toward nearby Heritage Park, according to the BCA.

An officer attempted to use a Taser but it was unsuccessful; the medical examiner found a Taser probe attached to Salinas' pants pocket but two probes have to connect for the device to work, according to the BCA.

A passerby found Salinas' body on a path in Heritage Park just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. When officers recognized the man as the suspect from the previous evening, the department asked the BCA to investigate the death.

In a news release issued Friday, the BCA said Salinas was wanted on multiple felony warrants.