DULUTH, Minn. — A carjacking suspect who died in an encounter with St. Louis County sheriff's deputies had shot himself in the head and was not hit by law officers' gunfire, authorities said Saturday.

A news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 34-year-old Scott Michael Jordan of Duluth. The medical examiner said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was not hit by law enforcement gunfire.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the incident began Friday evening when a woman and her 16-year-old son were carjacked by an armed man outside the Super One Foods grocery store in Pike Lake, near Duluth. They stopped at a restaurant parking lot in Saginaw and they were able to call for help.

The man went into a wooded area on foot. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said a deputy tracked him with a police dog and "used deadly force."

The BCA said it will release the name of the deputy who discharged their firearm once initial interviews are completed.