Nonfiction

1. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion, narrated by Vanessa Redgrave (Audible Originals)

2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Thicker than Water by Tyler Shultz, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

4. The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin hosted by Blake Griffin (Audible Originals)

5. Dan Rather: Stories of a Lifetime by Dan Rather, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

6. Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life by Common, Awoye Timpo, NSangou Njikam, performed by Common (Audible Originals)

7. Childhood, Interrupted: Raising Kids During a Pandemic by Sanjay Gupta, MD, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

8. Caste (Oprah's Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson, narrated by Robin Miles (Random House Audio)

9. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by David Goggins and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man by Mary L. Trump, PhD, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer, narrated by Jake Abel (Hachette Audio)

2. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

3. Letters From Camp by Jamie Lee Curtis, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

4. When You Finish Saving the World by Jesse Eisenberg, performed by Kaitlyn Dever, Jesse Eisenberg, Finn Wolfhard (Audible Originals)

5. Phreaks by Matthew Derby, performed by Ben McKenzie, Carrie Coon, Christian Slater, Justice Smith, Bree Klauser, full cast (Audible Original)

6. Stuck by Chris Grabenstein, performed by Mark Sanderlin, Elizabeth Hess, Oliver Wyman, Farah Bala, Rita Wolf, Caroline Grogan, Cynthia Darlow, Mateo D'Amato, J.J. Myers, Neil Hellegers, Genesis Oliver, Chris Grabenstein (Audible Originals)

7. The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley, narrated by Jot Davies, Chloe Massey, Olivia Dowd, Aoife McMahon, Sarah Ovens, Rich Keeble (HarperAudio)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

9. The Things We Cannot Say: A novel by Kelly Rimmer, narrated by Ann Marie Gideon, Nancy Peterson (Harlequin Audio)

10. Truths I Never Told You: A Novel by Kelly Rimmer, narrated by Sarah Mollo-Christensen, Piper Goodeve, Jean Ann Douglass (Harlequin Audio)