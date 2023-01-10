The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:
TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Minnetonka 15-1-0 1
2. Andover 12-2-0 2
3. Gentry Academy 13-1-0 3
4. Edina 9-3-1 4
5. Hill-Murray 12-2-1 6
6. Maple Grove 13-2-0 5
7. Holy Family 11-4-1 7
8. Stillwater 12-4-0 8
9. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 11-3-1 9
10. Benilde-St. Margaret's 8-4-1 10
11. Moorhead 9-5-0 11
12. Lakeville North 13-4-0 13
13. Lakeville South 12-2-0 14
14. Northfield 11-5-0 16
15. Blake 8-8-0 12
16. Rogers 8-7-1 15
17. Woodbury 13-4-0 18
18. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 9-5-2 20
19. Roseville/Mahtomedi 11-5-0 20
20. North Wright County 6-5-0 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Eastview, East Ridge, Bemidji, Rosemount, Alexandria, Elk River/Zimmerman, Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Brainerd/Little Falls Roseau.
TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Warroad 14-2-1 1
2. Academy of Holy Angels 12-2-1 2
3. Proctor/Hermantown 10-4-2 3
4. Orono 10-3-3 5
5. Simley 13-3-1 6
6. Mound Westonka/SWC 10-5-0 8
7. South St. Paul 11-4-1 4
8. Dodge County 12-4-0 7
9. Duluth Marshall 11-4-1 9
10. Crookston 12-4-1 10
11. Mankato East/Loyola 12-3-0 12
12. Fergus Falls 14-4-0 11
13. Delano/Rockford 9-6-1 15
14. Moose Lake Area 9-3-0 13
15. Luverne 10-3-0 14
16. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8-6-1 16
17. Albert Lea 8-6-0 18
18. Willmar 7-4-1 20
19. New Ulm 9-6-1 NR
20. Chisago Lakes 7-7-0 17
Others Receiving Votes: River Lakes, Hutchinson, Minneapolis, Breck, Rock Ridge, Waseca.