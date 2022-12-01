The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:
Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Lakeville North, Blaine, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, East Ridge, Roseville Area, Lakeville North.
Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls.
