The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:
Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, East Ridge, Roseville Area, Lakeville South.
Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Hutchinson, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Windom Area, Albert Lea.
