The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:
Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury.
Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul United, St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Moose Lake Area, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Flaws with new 'City Edition' court force Wolves to move back its debut
The team had expected to debut its new court for tonight's game, but a team official said there were imperfections that caused an afternoon scramb;e at Target Center.
Sports
Wales scores on penalty kick as U.S. settles for 1-1 World Cup draw
Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah's first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw Monday in the return to the World Cup for both nations.
Nation
Supreme Court turns away school's appeal of sex-assault case
The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from a Virginia school board that says it shouldn't be held liable for the alleged sexual assault of a student by a classmate on a band trip.
Sports
Wilson's struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot
Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets.
Sports
Top US diplomat in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension
America's top diplomat landed in Qatar on Monday to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions remain high amid Iran's rapid advancement of its nuclear program and nationwide protests shaking the Islamic Republic.