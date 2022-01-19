Elk River-Zimmerman, Moorhead, Stillwater, Roseau, Eastview, Grand Rapids-Greenway.
¤
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, Albert Lea, Thief River Falls, Minneapolis.
¤
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
49ers, Packers hope to avoid more special teams mishaps
Coach Kyle Shanahan has a simple request for the San Francisco 49ers special teams units each week.
Sports
Foot feels fine as Henry preps for Titans' playoff return
Derrick Henry, the man who literally ran the Tennessee Titans to the AFC championship game two years ago, is ready to play again.
Sports
Top-ranked Rahm back in California desert after 2-year break
Jon Rahm is back in the California desert for The American Express after a two-year break. It feels as though the top-ranked Spaniard never left his Arizona home.
Wild
Without Olympic break, Wild will have jam-packed second half schedule
With seven makeup games landing in February, the team's final 41 games will be in 81 days.
Wild
A look at the Wild's seven postponed games rescheduled for February
Because there won't be an Olympic break for NHL players, teams can use February for makeups.