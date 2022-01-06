Others Receiving Votes: Anoka, Apple Valley, Eastview, Moorhead, Woodbury, Mounds View, Roseau.

¤

1. Warroad

11-2-1

1

2. Orono

11-2-0

2

3. Mound Westonka

11-3-0

3

4. Proctor-Hermantown

9-4-1

3

5. Fergus Falls

12-1-1

6

6. Academy ofHoly Angels

11-2-1

5

7. Duluth Marshall

8-1-0

7

8. Simley

10-4-2

8

9. Luverne

14-1-0

9

10.Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

7-6-1

14

11.South St. Paul

8-6-1

8

12.Moose Lake Area

10-3-0

11

13.New Ulm

11-2-0

17

14.Chisago Lakes Area

7-7-1

14

15.Delano-Rockford

8-7-1

15

16.Minnehaha United

10-5-0

14

17.Crookston

6-4-1

16

18.Mankato East

10-4-0

18

19.Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato

8-6-0

19

20.Marshall

9-6-1

NR

Hutchinson, Albert Lea, Northern Lakes, Thief River Falls, Minneapolis.