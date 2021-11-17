The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper.
1. Andover
2. Edina
3. Minnetonka
4. Stillwater
5. Benilde-St. Margaret's
6. Hill-Murray
7. Wayzata
8. Gentry Academy
9. Holy Family
10. Centennial
11. Lakeville South
12. Maple Grove
13. Grand Rapids/Greenway
14. Blake
15. Eastview
16. Cretin-Derham Hall
17. Rogers
18. Rosemount
19. Roseau
20. North Wright County
1. Warroad
2. Proctor-Hermantown
3. Orono
4. South St. Paul
5. Simley
6. Chisago Lakes
7. Mound Westonka
8. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
9. River Lakes
10. Holy Angels-Richfield
11. Duluth Marshall
12. Breck
13. Luverne
14. Mankato East/Loyola
15. Delano-Rockford
16. Hutchinson
17. Minneapolis
18. Mahtomedi
19. New Ulm
20. Hibbing-Chisholm