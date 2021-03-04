The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper.
Others receiving votes: Hutchinson, Mahtomedi, Rochester Lourdes, Hibbing-Chisholm, Fergus Falls.
More From Sports
Sports
Blackhawks' Seabrook calls it a career because of injury
Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday he is unable to continue playing hockey because of injury.
Sports
AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released
Washington has informed Alex Smith the team is releasing the veteran quarterback, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.
Randball
After benching Parise, Wild's path forward will become clearer tonight
Will the decision to make the veteran a healthy scratch on Wednesday make the Wild stronger or will Minnesota go in the other direction?
Business
Japan extends virus emergency for 2 weeks for Tokyo area
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that his government is extending a state of emergency in the Tokyo region for another two weeks because its medical systems are still strained by COVID-19 patients.
Sports
No fans allowed at Azerbaijan F1 GP amid virus concerns
No fans will be allowed at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on June 6 because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organizers said Friday.