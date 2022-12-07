The Associated Press polls for Minnesota boys high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:

Others Receiving Votes: Rosemount, Roseau, Shakopee, Duluth East, Gentry Academy, Champlin Park, Lakeville North, Woodbury.

Others Receiving Votes: Luverne, Breck, Wadena-Deer Creek, New Ulm, Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis.