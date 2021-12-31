2021-22 Let's Play Hockey Rankings Presented by Tradition Companies

Class AA

1. Andover 9-2-1

2. Roseau 11-1-0

3. Lakeville South 9-1-0

4. Hill-Murray 8-3-0

5. Edina 7-3-0

6. Maple Grove 7-3-1

7. St. Thomas Academy 6-5-0

8. Cretin-Derham Hall 7-3-0

9. Benilde-St., Margaret's 7-4-0

10. Wayzata 6-4-1

11. Moorhead 8-5-0

12. Grand Rapids 8-3-0

13. Lakeville North 6-2-0

14. Centennial 7-2-0

15. Rosemount 5-4-0

16. Eden Prairie 6-5-0

17. Chaska 7-4-0

18. Eastview 6-2-0

19. Rogers 6-5-1

20. Minnetonka 6-4-1

Class A

1. Hermantown 8-1-0

2. Warroad 10-0-0

3. Little Falls 12-0-0

4. Duluth Denfeld 9-2-0

5. Delano 7-3-0

6. Mahtomedi 5-5-1

7. Minneapolis 8-3-0

8. St. Cloud Cathedral 8-3-0

9. Providence Academy 9-2-0

10. Detroit Lakes 9-3-0

11. East Grand Forks 4-5-0

12. Fergus Falls 9-3-0

13. Greenway 3-3-0

14. Albert Lea 7-2-0

15. Park/Cottage Grove 5-4-0

16. Southwest Christian/Richfield 4-4-1

17. Simley 9-3-0

18. Chisago Lakes 7-2-1

19. Mankato East 8-4-0

20. Northfield 5-3-0