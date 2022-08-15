Wednesday, Aug. 17: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBD<
Wednesday, Aug. 17: New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20: New York at Chicago, Noon
x-Tuesday, Aug. 23: Chicago at New York, TBD
Thursday, Aug. 18: Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21: Dallas at Connecticut, Noon
x-Wednesday, Aug. 24: Connecticut at Dallas, TBD
Thursday, Aug. 18: Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21: Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Aug. 24: Seattle at Washington, TBD
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game
The Texas Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday, a move made in hopes of building momentum toward next year, when the team has long expected to win again after a seasons-long rebuilding effort.
Sports
Dodgers' Buehler to have elbow surgery, out for season
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery, a setback for the team with the majors' best record.
High Schools
Five seniors with four years of varsity time lead Rosemount girls' soccer
A painful loss last year might be motivation enough, but the Irish also are driven by the feeling of time running out for a special group.
High Schools
As girls' volleyball begins practice, some ponder plight of boys' teams
Wayzata's Swenson twins, Olivia and Stella, call the sport "one big family" and support the effort to get MSHSL sanctioning for boys' teams.
Sports
Pete Carril, old-school Princeton coaching maestro, dies
Pete Carril, the rumpled, cigar-smoking basketball coach who led Princeton to 11 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, where his teams unnerved formidable opponents and rattled March Madness with old-school fundamentals, died Monday. He was 92.