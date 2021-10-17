No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64
No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT
No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT
Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68
Sunday, Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90
Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76
Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Phoenix 91, Chicago 86, OT
Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago 86, Phoenix 50
Sunday, Oct 17: Chicago 80, Phoenix 74
