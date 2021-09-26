-*All Times EDT
No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64
No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
<
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT
No. 6 Chicago at No. 3 Minnesota, 5 p.m.
<
Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Connecticut, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA
x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Las Vegas, TBA
Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.
