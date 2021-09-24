Share on Pinterest

No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64

No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82

No. 5 Phoenix at No. 4 Seattle, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Chicago at No. 3 Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at TBD, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at TBD, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Connecticut, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Las Vegas, TBA

Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.