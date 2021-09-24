No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64
No. 8 New York at No. 5 Phoenix, 10 p.m.
<
TBD at No. 3 Minnesota, TBA
TBD at No. 4 Seattle, TBA
<
Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Connecticut, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA
x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Las Vegas, TBA
Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Berrios scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Twins
Toronto Blue Jays (85-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (68-85, fifth in the AL Central)
Sports
Megill scheduled to start for New York against Milwaukee
New York Mets (73-79, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-62, first in the NL Central)
Sports
Europe: Team without a country but many wins at Ryder Cup
A few things have changed since the last time Europe and the United States gathered for the Ryder Cup.
Sports
Ohtani bounces back with go-ahead run as Angels edge Astros
This time, the calls went Shohei Ohtani's way.
Sports
LEADING OFF: Key showdown at Fenway, Cards on 12G streak
A look at what's happening around the majors today: