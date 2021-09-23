No. 7 Dallas at No. 6 Chicago, 8 p.m.

No. 8 New York at No. 5 Phoenix, 10 p.m.

<

TBD at No. 3 Minnesota, TBA

TBD at No. 4 Seattle, TBA

<

Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at TBD, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at TBD, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Connecticut, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Las Vegas, TBA

Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.