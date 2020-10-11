(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81

(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84

(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79

(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59

Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75

Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68

Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Las Vegas 66, Connecticut 63

Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle vs. Minnesota, ppd.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86

Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79

Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle 92, Minnesota 71

Friday, Oct. 2: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80

Sunday, Oct. 4: Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Seattle 92, Las Vegas 59