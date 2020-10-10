(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81
(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84
(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79
(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59
Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75
Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68
Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Las Vegas 66, Connecticut 63
Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle vs. Minnesota, ppd.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86
Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79
Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle 92, Minnesota 71
Friday, Oct. 2: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80
Sunday, Oct. 4: Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Seattle 92, Las Vegas 59
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Pedestrian struck, killed on Sherburne County road; pedestrian deaths up 20% this year in state
A man was struck by a car and killed while walking in Zimmerman in a collision that has added to an increase in pedestrian deaths…
Local
Man dies in crash on Hwy. 23 near Richmond, Minn.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
West Metro
Minnesota owners of drywall company admit stealing $300K in workers' comp scheme
A husband and wife who ran a Minnesota drywall company have pleaded guilty to cheating their employees out of workers’ compensation insurance and pocketing more…
Minneapolis
18-year-old fatally shot south of downtown Minneapolis is ID'd
Authorities on Monday identified a teenager who was fatally shot south of downtown Minneapolis last week. Oliver Perkins III, 18, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple…