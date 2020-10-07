(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81
(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84
(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79
(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59
Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75
Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68
Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Las Vegas 66, Connecticut 63
Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle vs. Minnesota, ppd.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86
Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79
Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle 92, Minnesota 71
Friday, Oct. 2: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80
Sunday, Oct. 4: Seattle 104, Las Vegas 91
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Seattle 92, Las Vegas 59
Minnesota firefighters return from two-week tour fighting mountainous Oregon fire
Flatlander crews found terrain, altitude challenging in western mission.
Minneapolis
Guard activated after Chauvin freed on bond
After the fired police officer's release by posting $1 million bond, Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard and mobilized 100 state troopers and 75 conservation officers out of caution.
Minneapolis
Authorities ID 3 teens killed in north Minneapolis crash while fleeing police
The teens were suspected of being in a vehicle that had been carjacked.
Coronavirus
Minnesota reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 918 new cases
The pandemic has now caused 106,651 confirmed cases in Minnesota.
Duluth
Duluth school board nearing sale of Historic Old Central High School
The downtown property houses the district's administration and some academic programs.